Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

