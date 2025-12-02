ESAB Corporation $ESAB Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ESAB by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 38.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ESAB by 196.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73. ESAB Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. ESAB’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

