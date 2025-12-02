Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 77.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.52%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

