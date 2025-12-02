Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for McKesson Q3 Earnings

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.68. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $11.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $38.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $41.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $49.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

MCK opened at $856.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.71. McKesson has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $895.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,750,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,394,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

