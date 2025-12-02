Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GSL FY2026 Earnings

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $10.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.06. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Global Ship Lease’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 351.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,220,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,579,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

