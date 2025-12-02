EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,114.75. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,850 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

