Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY):

12/2/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $830.00 to $950.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $1,286.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

12/1/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/24/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at CICC Research from $801.00 to $1,060.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $950.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

11/10/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $700.00 to $940.00.

11/10/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $886.00.

11/7/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $895.00 to $1,080.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $930.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/1/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $925.00 to $985.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $840.00 to $930.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $948.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $876.00 to $879.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company was given a new $925.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $875.00 to $948.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

