Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 86.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,050,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,896 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $68,229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pegasystems by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,516,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 913,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,316,000 after purchasing an additional 907,226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after acquiring an additional 839,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $297,581.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,853.50. This represents a 95.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 201,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $68.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

