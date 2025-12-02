Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

