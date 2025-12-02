Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IWR opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.