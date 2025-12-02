Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

