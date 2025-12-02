Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.75.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $496.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $501.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

