Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $106,000 in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTES. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

