Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 597 ITT Inc. $ITT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of ITT by 88.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $249,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $182.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $197.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. ITT’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

