Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $3,035,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 14,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.