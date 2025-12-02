Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,241,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,965,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.