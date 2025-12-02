Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $319,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.75. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $202.62 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

