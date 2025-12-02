Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 41,689 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $308.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The firm has a market cap of $840.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.