Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $8.60 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.20% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $120.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

