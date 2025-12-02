Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 70,972 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 926.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Globant worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globant by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Globant by 53.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 33.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $234.78.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $617.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

