Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 591,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,977,000 after acquiring an additional 702,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

