Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Sonoco Products worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,618,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $809,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,369.70. This trade represents a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Company has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.