Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,153 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.20% of Verra Mobility worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $49,577,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 65.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

