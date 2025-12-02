Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172,229 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.40% of Oceaneering International worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

