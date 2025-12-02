Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of ESAB worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ESAB by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ESAB by 57.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.84.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

