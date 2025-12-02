Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 183,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 73.3% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 318,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.