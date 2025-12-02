Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,942 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of UiPath worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $891,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 863.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares in the company, valued at $441,378,975.95. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.UiPath’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

