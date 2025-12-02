Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.94 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 116.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,775. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 price objective on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LPLA opened at $358.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

