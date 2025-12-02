Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 3,647 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Align Technology stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $246.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

