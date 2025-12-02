Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 26,609 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2,397.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 334.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,317,000 after buying an additional 226,010 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $266.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

