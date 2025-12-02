Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 142,187 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,187 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

