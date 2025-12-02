Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 85,066 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after buying an additional 3,522,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.