Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.48 and last traded at C$21.48. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Economic Investment Trust

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

