ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ECO Animal Health Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

ECO Animal Health Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of £65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group has a 1 year low of GBX 50 and a 1 year high of GBX 103. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

About ECO Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

