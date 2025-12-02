Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ETV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

