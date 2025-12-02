Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETB opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.45.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
