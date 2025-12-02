Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETB opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.45.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.