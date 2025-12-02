Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%
EVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 29,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.68.
Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
In related news, Director Aaron Dunn sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $49,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $72.96. This represents a 99.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
