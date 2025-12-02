Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%

EVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 29,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

In related news, Director Aaron Dunn sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $49,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $72.96. This represents a 99.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.