Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE EFR opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,247 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

