Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
