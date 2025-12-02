Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

