Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) versus Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Ducommun are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 1.20% 3.10% 2.22% Ducommun 5.03% 7.61% 4.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 6 12 1 2.74 Ducommun 2 0 5 0 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $82.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Ducommun has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Ducommun.

75.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Ducommun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $1.28 billion 9.62 $16.30 million $0.13 563.15 Ducommun $806.22 million 1.67 $31.50 million ($2.34) -38.40

Ducommun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Ducommun on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions. The US segment refers to the unmanned aerial, unmanned ground, unmanned seaborne and related command, control and communications system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994, and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

