Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

