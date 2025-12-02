Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 192.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 337,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $25,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after buying an additional 145,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 24,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 109,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.Dorman Products’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

