Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Ralliant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,970,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,024,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of RAL stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Ralliant Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.