Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,851 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6%

NetApp stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

