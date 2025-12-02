Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,460 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

