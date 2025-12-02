Distillate Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 112.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 23.2% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

