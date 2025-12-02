Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.73.

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

