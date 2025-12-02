Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,256,000 after buying an additional 816,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 399.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 966,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after buying an additional 773,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,166 shares of company stock worth $10,814,808 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

