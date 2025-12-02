DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Position Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

