Desjardins Predicts Rogers Sugar’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RSI. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.90.

RSI stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of C$770.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

